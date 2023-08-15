Gravitas: 20 years of progress for women erased in 2 years of Taliban rule
It's been two years since the Taliban took over Afghanistan and nearly twenty years of hard-fought progress in women's rights has been virtually erased. Women in the country have been wholly excluded from education, livelihood and public office. Today, Afghanistan’s women and girls are required to adhere to not only a strict dress code, they are not permitted to step outside their homes. Mohammed Saleh brings you a comprehensive report on the current situation on the ground.