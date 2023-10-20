Google to make Pixel 8 in India; Google devices Chief says, 'India priority market for Pixel' | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Apple, Google is now joining the list of global tech giants setting up their production unit in India. You'll soon be able to buy Made in India, Google phone they are all coming towards India now.

