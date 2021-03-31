Germany halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for under-60s

Mar 31, 2021, 09.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Germany is suspending routine use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people aged below 60 because of a risk of rare blood clots. The decision was taken by the country's health minister after an emergency meeting.
