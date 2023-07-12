videos
Gallium crisis: Automakers grapple with supply chain industry
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 12, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
China's looming export controls on gallium a critical metal for electric vehicles could spell trouble for automakers who have relied on it as a game changer in EV technology.
