G20 Summit 2023: World economy set to be the focus of discussions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
According to a White House official, a shipping and rail transportation corridor connecting nations in the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe would likely be revealed on the margins of the present G20 Summit in New Delhi. In order to facilitate the flow of goods, energy, and data from India via the Middle East and into Europe, the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, and other G20 partners are planning to investigate the marine and rail transportation corridor.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos