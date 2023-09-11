G20 Summit 2023: Foreign delegates and leaders dress themselves in Indian attires

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
In addition to bringing together international leaders and politicians, the G20 Gala dinner held by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Bharat Mandapam on September 9 was also a sartorial spectacle that displayed a rich tapestry of cultural symbolism and fashion.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos