Fugitive Mehul Choksi's legal team files habeas corpus petition in a court of the Carribean island

May 28, 2021, 11:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A Dominica court has stayed the deportation of fugitive diamond jeweler Mehul Choksi, who was arrested while trying to flee Cuba from Antigua in the Caribbean island nation where he had been living since 2018.
