From mad men to machines? Big advertisers shift to AI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Some of the world's biggest advertisers, from food giant Nestle to consumer goods multinational Unilever, are experimenting with using generative ai software like chatbot and Dall-e to cut costs and increase productivity, executives say.

