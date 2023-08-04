France: President Emmanuel Macron blames single-parents, foster care for French riots

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, August 3, that France is facing a "immense" issue. Many of the youths charged in connection with the riots this summer were either in foster care or were from single-parent families, which has been criticized as being callous. After Nahel Merzouk, 17, was fatally shot by a traffic police officer while riding in a car in the Paris district of Nanterre in June, violence broke out.