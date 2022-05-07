Former Pak PM Imran Khan's interview on donkey comparison triggers memes on Twitter

Published: May 07, 2022, 05:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
PTI chief and Former Pak PM Imran Khan has come into the limelight once again. His interview led to a meme fest on Twitter and has gone viral on the internet. Twitterati has flooded social media with memes on Imran's interview.
Read in App