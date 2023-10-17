Five-judge SC bench refuses to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
A five-judge bench rendered a verdict on Oct 17 that did not give any legal recognition to same-sex marriage in India. Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud said that the responsibility to establish laws pertaining to marriage lies with the Indian parliament.

