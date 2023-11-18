Finnish envoy speaks to WION on IMEC, G20, India-EU FTA & more

Finland's Ambassador to India Kimmo Lahdevirta told WION that G20 under India's presidency has raised India's profile as the voice of the Global South. The envoy also exuded confidence in the potential that the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) holds. In a conversation with WION's Heena Sharma, the envoy also spoke at length about the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, Finland's bilateral cooperation with India, the IMEC project, and, the unique framework called DESI (Digitalisation, Education, Sustainability and Innovation partnership). Tune in to watch the complete interview.