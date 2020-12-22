Fineprint: Nigeria's students return with a baggage of horror

Dec 22, 2020, 01.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The abducted school kids reunite with their families after being held captive by the Boko haram for a week. As Nigerians celebrate their return, the kids carry baggage of horror. Molly Gambhir gets you the details
