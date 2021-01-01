Fineprint: Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Jan 01, 2021, 09.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to raise U.S. prices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.
