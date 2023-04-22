Fentanyl Opioid crisis: El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel viciously expanding operations | Crackdown in US

The US Government recently took aim at the four sons of notorious Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin El Chapo Guzman in a crackdown on deadly fentanyl. The indictments described wanton murder & torture by El Chapo's sons to protect & expand their dominance of the Mexican drug trade. They tortured rivals with electrocution & some were fed, dead & alive, to tigers kept by Ivan & Jesus Guezman. In recent years, the drug fentanyl has fuelled a surge in US opioid overdose deaths. A potent synthetic opioid drug, fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine & 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.