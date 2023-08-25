Fairplay and Common Sense Media ask FTC to investigate Google

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Children's advocacy groups Fairplay and Common Sense Media are asking the Federal Trades Commission in the United States to investigate Google. The accusation is that Google is serving personalized ads to Kids on YouTube despite the federal law prohibiting this.

