Exclusive: Nissan Motors India MD tells about Nissan's strategies for 2021 | World Business Watch

Feb 12, 2021, 10.50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Automobile sales in India have gone up in January. The Japanese automaker Nissan is such one company after facing difficult time like others, is banging on. In this video, watch the exclusive interview of Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motors India.
