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EU rules put Nigeria’s cocoa trade at risk

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 19:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 19:46 IST
Nigeria’s cocoa farmers are facing a new hurdle to accessing the European market.

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