Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive against Tigray leaders

Nov 27, 2020, 12.40 PM(IST)
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered his military to launch a final offensive against Tigray leaders. Abiy Ahmed who won noble peace prize just last year in 2019 gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72-hours to ley down their weapons.
