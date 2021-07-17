England's COVID unlocking is a threat to world, say experts

Jul 17, 2021, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK to ditch most COVID-19 curbs despite recording over 50,000 cases in 24 hours - its highest in six months. Nearly 1,200 health experts have slammed the unlocking plans, calling it "a threat to the world".
