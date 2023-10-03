England bans range of single use plastics to tackle ‘scourge of plastic pollution’

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
This month, on October 1st, 2023, Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Therese Coffey announced new regulations that forbade the use of single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks, and some varieties of food and drink containers made of polystyrene.

