Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is waging a war against U.S. bureaucracy for power and profit. In the two weeks since the tech billionaire took charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, he is accused of upending federal operations, dismissing federal employees, and trying to shut down U.S. aid. These decisions impact not only Americans but also people worldwide. While Musk claims he is pursuing cost-cutting measures, important questions arise like - what about safeguards? Who ensures accountability? Watch in for more details!