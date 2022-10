Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' beats 'RRR' and 'The Kashmir Files' to become India's official entry to the Oscars. This announcement came as a surprise and with this came a lot of allegations and controversies. FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) accused the film of being a copy of an Italian-French film, they even said it is not an Indian film at all. WION spoke to the filmmaker himself who cleared all these allegations one at a time.