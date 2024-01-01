LIVE TV

Discovery of Lithium in India's Jammu and Kashmir

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Discovery of Lithium in India's J&K. About 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium deposits found in J&K. The discovery makes India 7th largest Lithium resource-rich country. Watch the video to know more!

