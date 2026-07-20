Demand for strong US treasure

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:27 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:27 IST
As global investors continue to monitor U.S. Treasury markets, foreign demand for American debt remains strong. With overseas holdings rising to near-record levels and major economies adjusting their positions, the latest figures highlight how the world’s biggest Treasury holders are changing their exposure.
In this News in Numbers report, we take a look at the latest U.S. Treasury holding data and what it means for global markets.