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Delhi pollution: Political parties bicker as Delhi becomes gas chamber
Delhi pollution: Political parties bicker as Delhi becomes gas chamber
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 09, 2026, 21:59 IST
| Updated:
Nov 09, 2026, 21:59 IST
As Delhi’s air quality plunged into the "severe" category following Diwali, major political parties have engaged in a heated war of words over the toxic smog.
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Rekha Gupta
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