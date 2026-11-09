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Delhi pollution: Political parties bicker as Delhi becomes gas chamber

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 09, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 21:59 IST
Delhi pollution: Political parties bicker as Delhi becomes gas chamber
As Delhi’s air quality plunged into the "severe" category following Diwali, major political parties have engaged in a heated war of words over the toxic smog.

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