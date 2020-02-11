Delhi Election 2020: Kejriwal set for his third term as CM?

Feb 11, 2020, 02.50 PM(IST)
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to retain power in the national capital for the third consecutive term. As per the latest election trends, AAP is ahead on 57 seats while the BJP is lagging behind on 14 seats.