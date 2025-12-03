LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 21:35 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 21:35 IST
Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Reveals Data on Delhi's Toxic Air in Parliament
Delhi continues to struggle under a thick layer of toxic haze as the government reveals new air quality and health data in Parliament. The latest figures highlight the severity of the pollution crisis, showing rising respiratory illnesses, hazardous particulate levels, and long-term risks for millions of residents. This video explains the newly released data, the causes of Delhi’s persistent pollution, and the government’s proposed measures to tackle the crisis. We also look at expert warnings, public health concerns, and what this means for Delhi’s future.

