Published: Nov 26, 2026, 19:14 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2026, 19:14 IST
How is the Indian Army preparing to fight and win in an increasingly transparent, contested and saturated battlefield? At WION Defence Partnership Days, Lt Gen SK Saini (Retd.), Former Vice Chief of Army Staff, discusses the Indian Army's evolving approach to modern warfare, battlefield transformation and the changing nature of military operations. He shares insights into the capabilities, strategies and adaptations needed to maintain an edge on tomorrow's battlefield.