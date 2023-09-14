De-dollarization: How are BRICS members India & China limiting the US dollar from rallying?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Amid changing world business dynamics, BRICS members India & China are trying to de-dollarise their economy. Both are using different tactics to limit the US dollar from rallying. Watch this video to find out how.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos