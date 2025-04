The crackdown on terror currently underway in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a major terror bid was foiled in the Kupwara district of the valley today. A joint operation of the army and the Jammu and Kashmir police detected and diffused an improvised explosive device in the Hafrada village in Kupwara district. Security forces found the suspicious object along a roadside during a routine check that was found to be an IED that weighed approximately 8 kilos.