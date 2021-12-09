Covid pandemic didn't dent global arms sale, industry grew by 1.3% in 2020

Dec 09, 2021, 01:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
When the pandemic hit the United States, there were calls for priorities to be reset and to prioritize public health. A new report reveals that pandemic had not impact on the global arms industry, in fact, it only flourished.
