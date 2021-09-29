COVID-19 News | US approves extra doze of Pfizer & Biontech; over 400,000 Americans get booster shot

Sep 29, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After the United States cleared booster shot from Pfizer, over 400,000 Americans received the boosters over the weekend. Nearly, a million will be getting their extra doze in the coming week.
