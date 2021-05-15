COVID-19: India's positivity rate declines

May 15, 2021, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India reported 326,098 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 3,890 also succumbed to the virus in the same period. Several states have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, and recoveries have now outnumbered fresh Covid infections.
