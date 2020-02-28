LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Covid-19 fears spook global markets, Sink deeper into red
Feb 28, 2020, 01.05 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The spread of the coronavirus has generated fears of a global slowdown as global markets have tumbled again on virus fears. The decline in the equity market around the globe continued for the 6th trade day. Watch report: