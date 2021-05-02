LIVE TV
Coronavirus Update: No masks, social distancing in Montreal protest
May 02, 2021, 01:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Provinces across Canada report single day records of new COVID 19 cases. Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Montreal against restrictions imposed by the government to stem a third wave of the virus in Canada.
