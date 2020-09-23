LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Climate activists target Vogue, GQ publisher
Sep 23, 2020, 09.05 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Climate activists on Tuesday (September 22) protested outside the office of Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue, Glamour and GQ magazines, demading the fashion media to "tell the truth" about the industry's impact on the environment.