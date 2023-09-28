Chinese hackers steal emails from US State Dept: Senate Staffer

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Chinese hacker who breached the Microsoft email platform this year has also managed to steal tens of thousands of emails from US State Department accounts. A huge security risk emerges from the Intel breach the US State Department staffer who attended a briefing by the state IT Department said at least 60,000 emails were stolen from at least 10 State Department accounts.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos