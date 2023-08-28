China’s Evergrande reports narrower loss

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Evergrande Group, the world's most-indebted property developer, has revealed a narrower net loss for the first half of this year. The company's financial struggles have been at the heart of a crisis that has sent shockwaves through China's property market since late 2021.

