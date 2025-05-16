China’s Dementia Time Bomb: Cases Triple, Future Looks Grim

China is seeing the world’s fastest rise in dementia cases — from 4 million in 1990 to 17 million in 2021, and projected to hit a staggering 115 million by 2050. While global cases doubled over three decades, China’s tripled. The cause isn’t fully known, but factors like diabetes, obesity, and one of the world’s highest smoking rates among men may be driving the crisis. With no breakthrough in sight, experts warn that without urgent intervention, this could become a massive public health burden.