/China's 80th anniversary commemorative gala | Cutting-edge weaponry showcased

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 12:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 12:26 IST
China marked the 80th anniversary of its WWII victory with a lavish military parade that doubled as a showcase of its modern military might. Under President Xi Jinping’s watch, the People’s Liberation Army displayed its full nuclear triad—land, air, and sea-launched capabilities—for the first time. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles, underwater drones, advanced laser and microwave systems, stealth drones, and even “robotic wolves” were unveiled, signaling China's intent to challenge global powers like the U.S.

