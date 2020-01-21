China: Four people killed due to deadly Coronavirus

In the latest updates, four people have been killed in China due to the deadly Coronavirus. The coronavirus is a particular cause of concern given its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. The World Health Organization said that Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus proposes to convene an emergency committee January 22 to resolve whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.