China: Four people killed due to deadly Coronavirus

Jan 21, 2020, 08.40 AM(IST)
In the latest updates, four people have been killed in China due to the deadly Coronavirus. The coronavirus is a particular cause of concern given its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. The World Health Organization said that Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus proposes to convene an emergency committee January 22 to resolve whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.