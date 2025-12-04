/Chernobyl Fungus Eats Radiation: The Ultimate Nuclear Shield

Scientists have discovered a unique fungus in the ruins of Chernobyl that not only survives but thrives in extreme radiation, with melanin in its cells acting as a natural shield against ionizing radiation. This radiotrophic fungus, predominantly Cladosporium sphaerospermum, grows faster in high-radiation environments and has shown potential to block cosmic rays, making it a candidate for future use as a living radiation shield in space missions and nuclear facilities.