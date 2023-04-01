Chatgpt banned in Italy over privacy concerns

Italy has become the first western country to block chat-gpt. The Italian data-protection authority said there were privacy concerns relating to the model, which was created by US start-up open-ai and is backed by Microsoft. Meanwhile, key figures in artificial intelligence want training of powerful A-I systems to be suspended amid fears of a threat to humanity. Michael Owens, the president of US Global center for cyber policy talks to WION's Eric Njoka on the pros and cons of the rise of artificial intelligence.