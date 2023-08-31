Chandrayaan-3: Why is Pragyan rover hunting for hydrogen near Moon's south pole?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover has found the presence of sulphur near the Moon's south pole. The LIBS instrument onboard the rover also found the presence of other elements. However, the hunt is currently on for the presence of Lunar hydrogen. Watch this video to know about the significance of lunar hydrogen.

