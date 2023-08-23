Chandrayaan-3: India is the first nation to land on moon's south pole

Upon Chandrayaan-3's successful landing, Prime Minister Modi declared, "We are witnesses to the new flight of the new India; new history has been written." The South Pole of the moon has never been reached by any nation. The third lunar mission from ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, made a soft landing on the moon. "With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there," adds PM Modi. India has created history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon at around 06:03 PM on Wednesday. Indian Prime Minister Modi joined the live landing of Chandrayaan-3 from South Africa where he is attending the BRICS summit. Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S Somanath gave an address after the landing and said, 'India is on the moon'.