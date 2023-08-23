Chandrayaan-3: India becomes fourth nation to land on lunar surface

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
India has created history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon at around 06:03 PM on Wednesday. Indian Prime Minister Modi joined the live landing of Chandrayaan-3 from South Africa where he is attending the BRICS summit. Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S Somanath gave an address after the landing and said, 'India is on the moon'.

