Champions League Final Preview: Man City chase place in history books as Inter try to play party-spoilers

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be chasing history on Saturday, June 10 evening as they take on Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League. While talks have been about Manchester City chasing a treble, Inter Milan too are chasing a treble going into the summit clash in Istanbul on Saturday. City who could become just the second team in English football history to win the treble of Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup will look to stamp their authority on the final. Inter on the flip side will look to rely on their offense and defense which saw them get the better of city rivals AC Milan on their way to the final.