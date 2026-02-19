/California Court Quizzes Meta CEO Over Teen Social Media Policy | WION

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 19:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 19:00 IST
A California court questioned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company’s policies regarding teen safety on social media, focusing on content moderation, algorithmic impacts, and regulatory compliance. The legal proceedings reflect growing scrutiny by US authorities and public interest groups on how platforms handle youth-focused content and related risks. The hearing underscores broader debates over tech accountability, platform responsibility, and user protection.