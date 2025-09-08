BRICS Virtual Summit Slams US Tariffs

During the virtual Summit of BRICS Leaders, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "It is my privilege to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this virtual meeting of BRICS Leaders. I convey his greetings to all of you. The state of the world today is a cause for genuine concern. The last few years have witnessed the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic, major conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East/West Asia, volatility in trade and investment flows, extreme climate events and a discernible slowing down of the SDG Agenda.